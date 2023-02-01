Abstract

Sight obstructions along road curves can lead to a crash if the driver is not able to stop the vehicle in time. This is a particular issue along curves with limited available sight, where speed management is necessary to avoid unsafe situations (e.g., driving off the road or invading the other traffic lane). To solve this issue, we proposed a novel intelligent speed adaptation (ISA) system for visibility, called V-ISA (intelligent speed adaptation for visibility). It estimates the real-time safe speed limits based on the prevailing sight conditions. V-ISA comes with three variants with specific feedback modalities (1) visual and (2) auditory information, and (3) direct intervention to assume control over the vehicle speed. Here, we investigated the efficiency of each of the three V-ISA variants on driving speed choice and lateral behavioural response along road curves with limited and unsafe available sight distances, using a driving simulator. We also considered curve road geometry (curve direction: rightward vs. leftward). Sixty active drivers were recruited for the study. While half of them (experimental group) tested the three V-ISA variants (and a V-ISA off condition), the other half always drove with the V-ISA off (validation group). We used a linear mixed-effect model to evaluate the influence of V-ISA on driver behaviour. All V-ISA variants were efficient at reducing speeds at entrance points, with no discernible negative impact on driver lateral behaviour. On rightward curves, the V-ISA intervening variant appeared to be the most effective at adapting to sight limitations.



RESULTS of the current study implies that V-ISA might assist drivers to adjust their operating speed as per prevailing sight conditions and, consequently, establishes safer driving conditions.

Language: en