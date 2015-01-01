Abstract

The relationship between cycling and spatial characteristics has focused more on push & pull factors, such as distance and time between A and B, rather than on the actual experience of cycling on the route between A and B. Several studies have examined cycling experiences, and their geospatial relations, but few have linked the two in a quantitative matter. In this paper we provide insight into urban spaces are related to unpleasant experiences, and how this affects perceived safety and the degree of avoidance of these places. Hereto, this study has carried out, mapped, and examined a unique database consisting of the results of a map-based survey of 808 experiences reported by 641 cyclists in the city of Oslo, which were related to their geospatial aspects (including aspects of land use, transport network measures, and geographical aspects) in Geographic Information System (GIS). We use a novel methodological approach by using GPS-based route choice data, to account for differences in exposure. Our findings show that unpleasant experiences while cycling happens in a wide range of places spread over the city. The geographic variables correlated to these experiences were related to public transport infrastructures, places where pedestrians and cyclists used combined roads and higher road speed limits, higher levels of road traffic, and a high employment density. The higher length of a road section in the network, was related to fewer negative experiences, indicating that they are related to intersections. In general, those with lower weekly amounts of cycling were more likely to feel unsafe or to avoid specific places. The findings have implications for integrated transport and spatial planning.

