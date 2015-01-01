|
Citation
Mitra R, Latanville R, Hess PM, Manaugh K, Winters M. J. Transp. Geogr. 2023; 112: e103681.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The COVID-19 pandemic led to fast and ambitious implementation of bike lanes in many Canadian cities and also presented a window of opportunity to study the effects of new cycling infrastructure. While an emerging literature has focused on the use of cycling infrastructure that resulted from pandemic-time street reallocation initiatives, not much is known about the differences in the use and public perception of these bike lanes across various socio-demographic groups and between different urban contexts. We explored this topic using data from an online survey of 2078 Canadians residing in Toronto, Montréal, and Vancouver regions in Canada, collected in the summer of 2021.
Language: en
Keywords
Accessibility; Active transportation planning; Automobility; COVID-19; Cycling; Equity; Street reallocations