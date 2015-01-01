Abstract

This study comprehensively describes travel behavior to various destinations among adolescents from Germany aged 11-15 years and how this varies according to residential location type and adolescents' socio-demographics. Overall, more than a half of adolescents use active transport modes to reach school and non-school destinations. Prevalence of passive transport modes was higher in girls compared to boys, on the way to and from school compared to non-school destinations, and for longer distances. Adult accompaniment occurred predominantly to non-school destinations, was higher in girls compared to boys and was associated with passive travel. In the future, active travel promotion programs should especially consider girls' needs to prevent low levels of active travel. Additionally, improvements in the public transport infrastructure are recommended to enable a shift to a healthy and sustainable travel behavior in adolescents.



SR2S

Language: en