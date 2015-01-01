Abstract

Owing to the lack of demand-related data from interim timespans between consecutive household surveys, it is difficult to assess short-term interventions in the bicycling network and their impact on potential accessibility. In this study, we propose a novel method that incorporates easier and cheaper demand-related data for estimating the parameters of deterrence functions of gravity-based distribution models. In particular, an origin-destination (OD) matrix-updating procedure that uses bicycle count data was incorporated into a two-step line-search algorithm for estimating a two-parameter deterrence function. The method was applied to a case study in the city of São Paulo, where potential accessibility was calculated during the years 2014-2017, which was a period interim to the two most recent household surveys. Three different models were used to estimate the generalized costs of the network links. This method proved useful for capturing accessibility variations over short timespans.



RESULTS show how demand is affected by the bicycling network and provide insights into how short-term assessments can benefit decision-making such as providing well-connected and continuous bicycling infrastructure positively influences accessibility. However, they fail as a unique solution apart from land-use policies. Finally, our proposed method can become a valuable tool for decision-making from an accessibility perspective in the short term.

Language: en