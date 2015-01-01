Abstract

Motorcycle riding is the principal mode of travel in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Motorcycle-based transport is regarded as highly problematic today due to reliance on fossil-based fuels, which contributes to climate change. Additionally, emissions from fuel combustion release air pollutants in urban areas, resulting in public health issues. Unfortunately, in LMICs, functioning and widespread public transport infrastructure will not be feasible in the near future due to economic and social tensions. As such, encouraging a mode shift from conventional motorcycles to electric motorcycles (EMs), a more sustainable transport mode, is a reasonable strategy for many jurisdictions. However, to develop effective programs to increase the adoption of EMs, it is necessary to have a better understanding of motives and barriers that determine the switching intention to EMs. To cover this gap, this investigation aims to develop a conceptual research model based on the Behavioural Reasoning Theory to explore the antecedents of the switching intention. Data from 751 conventional motorcycle users in Vietnam were used to test the model using partial least squares structural equation modeling (PLS-SEM). The moderating roles of trust and knowledge were also examined in this study. The results showed that 'reasons for' have no direct effect on the switching intention; however, this variable affects the intention indirectly via global motives. In contrast, 'reasons against' show a negative direct impact on the intention, and no indirect effect is found. The findings provide interesting insights for governments and the electric vehicle industry.

