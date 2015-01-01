Abstract

This study adopted the Global Positioning System records of shared scooter users in Taipei, Taiwan, as study data. Path size correction logit models were applied to clarify the influential factors of the route choices of scooter riders.



RESULTS suggest that scooter riders are willing to use safe routes by spending additional travel distances, time, or costs. Scooter riders place a high value on safety, such as avoiding intersections during rush hour and avoiding remote sites at midnight. Notably, this research considered different periods and obtained meaningful findings. Scooter riders pursue speed and are sensitive to crowded environments during the morning peak period, whereas traffic smoothness is their primary consideration during the off-peak period. At midnight, security plays an essential role in route choices, causing scooter riders to approach lighted conditions. The positive influence of right turn density on route choices is a noteworthy discovery and is unlike the results of previous studies on car and bicycle users. This research contributes to the insufficient studies on route choices in the literature by examining the revealed preferences of scooter riders. Its findings can improve existing scooter navigation services and provide a reference to local administrations for designing a scooter-friendly environment.

Language: en