Chen L, Zhang H, Wang Z. J. Transp. Geogr. 2023; 113: e103731.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Traffic speed is essential for the measurement of urban pace. The riding speed metric is one of the most effective ways to identify the underlying dynamic patterns and structures of urban pace. However, few studies have explored the patterns of urban pace reflected by riding speed differentiation of public shared bicycle groups. To this end, this study first infers the riding speeds under unknown path conditions based on the origin-destination of large sample riding records in Suzhou, China. Second, an identification model of homogenous zones for urban pace is established by neighboring station search and time-series similarity-based neighboring station merger. Finally, the fluctuation and deviation indexes of the fitted rhythm curves are adopted to measure the heterogeneity degree of the urban pace in each homogenous zone.
Homogeneous zone; Riding speed; Spatial structure; Time-series; Urban pace