Abstract

Understanding the attraction and generation of intercity commuting is important in estimating the demand for intercity travel, supporting improving transportation services, and coordinating intercity development. Although numerous studies have investigated the characteristics of intercity commuting, the existing literature on the relationship between intercity commuting and the built environment remains limited. In this study, we propose a feasible quantitative approach to quantitatively analyze the impact of the built environment on intercity commuting by utilizing multi-source data. An empirical study of commuting from Tianjin to Beijing is conducted. The results show that the model considering both spatial heterogeneity and nonlinearity has the highest prediction accuracy compared to traditional models. Moreover, the employment density has the greatest impact on the attraction of intercity commuting, while primary and secondary education services significantly contribute to the generation of intercity commuting. Our proposed modeling, findings, and discussions provide a foundation for policymakers and contribute to regional planning.

