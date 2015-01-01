Abstract

Extreme temperatures are occurring more frequently and intensely, leading to more significant impacts on a variety of populations in the world as climate change continues. Little research to date, however, has investigated the temporal, spatial, and social patterns in which human mobility responds to extreme temperatures from the perspective of regional heterogeneity. This study, taking the Greater Houston area in the United States as a testbed, conducted statistical and geospatial analyses to measure the unequal impacts of extreme temperatures on human mobility in cities. In particular, the changes in daily human mobility across dimensions (i.e., temperatures, spatial gradients, and social relationships) when experiencing extreme temperatures are examined. The results show that extreme heat inhibits people's willingness to make short trips, while cold weather promotes more frequent short trips. Besides, extreme temperatures impede the mobility of people near the city center while promoting movement to the suburbs. Furthermore, the areas with large numbers of disadvantaged social groups were more likely to be affected by extreme temperatures. The socio-demographic inequalities in the impacts of extreme temperatures quantified in this study could promote more scientific, targeted, and practical policy planning and implementation by local governments.

Language: en