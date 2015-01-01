Abstract

The physical and cognitive impairments that come with age can have a negative impact on everyday mobility. Furthermore, the mobility and transport potential of older adults differs between rural, semi-dense and urban areas. Some comparative research has shown that rural older adults with and without impairments are more disadvantaged than their urban counterparts in terms of their everyday mobility. The aim of this article is to explore the everyday mobility opportunities and barriers that older adults experience on the urban-rural continuum of the Northern Netherlands, in the context of age-related physical and cognitive impairments. For this qualitative study, we collected activity diary data and conducted in-depth interviews with 17 older adults. All participants engaged in two rounds of data collection, one in autumn/winter and one in spring/summer. We found that the older adults' everyday movement took place in environments that extended beyond their living environment. Additionally, participants displayed creativity and agency that helped maintain their everyday mobilities and also compensated for their physical and cognitive impairments. In conclusion, there are different opportunities and barriers to everyday mobility in later life on the urban-rural continuum. Solid infrastructure and proximity to amenities will ensure that older adults have agency in their everyday mobility. Ultimately, this research contributes to improving mobility in later life, by opening up discussions on how to transfer the strengths of one spatial setting to another.

Language: en