Abstract

This study explores mode-specific problems faced by movement-challenged persons (MCPs) in making trips by different travel modes in Dhaka, Bangladesh. 400 MCPs were asked to rank the extent of mobility challenges of four modes on a scale of one to five through a questionnaire survey. MCPs reported lack of ramp and undulated surface are the most severe problems related to bus and walking respectively while excessive fared charged by drivers is found as the most severe problem for both rickshaw and CNG. This study captures the uneven effects of mode-specific challenges endured by MCPs of different gender, ages, and mobility aid users. Opinions on the lack of standardized slope along footpaths, the presence of cracks on footpaths, the lack of ramps on the buses, and rude behavior of bus staff vary significantly with gender, age, and mobility aids; the unwillingness of bus staff to carry MCPs varies significantly with age and walking instrument; the narrow width of footpaths, the additional fare charged by rickshaw pullers, the lack of space to keep the mobility supporting aids on buses and rickshaws, and the lack of available space to maneuver on a bus varies significantly with the walking instrument.

