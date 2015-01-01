Abstract

Introduction

There is a positive correlation between active school transportation and increased physical activity in children. Unfortunately, over half of Canadian children rely solely on inactive modes of transportation to and from school. The purpose of this study was to explore barriers and facilitators to active school transportation among children and parents in a small city in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Methods

Semi-structured interviews were conducted with parents (n = 15) and two focus groups were held with elementary, school-aged children (n = 14). Interviews with parents were guided by the modified Physically Active School Settings survey to investigate barriers and facilitators to active transportation to school. Children were asked open-ended questions about their barriers and facilitators to active school transportation. Transcribed audio recordings underwent content analysis.

Results

Findings revealed key factors that influence children and their parents' decisions related to active transportation to school. Parents discussed vehicle traffic, wild animals (i.e., bears), infrastructure, and limited safety knowledge as barriers. Children discussed similar barriers and potential solutions such as maps of safe routes, traveling in groups, and improving infrastructure.

Conclusions

Results highlight context is important for understanding barriers and facilitators to engaging in active transportation to school. To overcome barriers and support facilitators, local active transportation stakeholders need to work together to implement long-term school-based initiatives.

Language: en