Abstract

Introduction

Although transportation use and related barriers in rural areas are substantially related to individual mental health outcomes, the relationship among depressive symptoms, perceived transportation barriers, and household transportation use remains underexplored. This study aimed to investigate possible factors associated with household transportation use and examined whether perceived transportation barriers moderate the relationship between depressive symptoms and household transportation use among residents in the southeastern U.S. rural areas after controlling for covariates.

Methods

In this cross-sectional study, a convenience sample of 191 Black/African American adults (18-84 years old) were recruited from four communities in the Alabama Black Belt areas. A multiple linear regression was performed using the PROCESS macro in SPSS.

Results

Our regression model found that depressive symptoms and perceived transportation barriers interacted with one another to be related to the use of household transportation (p < .05). Amongst people who faced transportation barriers, the higher the depressive symptoms, the more likely they were to use household transportation. Health insurance and income were also significantly associated with household transportation use (p < .05).

Conclusions

Our finding posited that people with depressive symptoms who experience transportation barriers need more personal mobility over other modes. Such needs should be considered when developing better policies/interventions for transportation assistance, particularly for those living in rural areas.

Language: en