Abstract

OBJECTIVEs

The study sought to examine the effects of Forward Head Posture (FHP) on neck pain, cervical mobility, and proprioception in drivers. Additionally, it aimed to ascertain if the influence of FHP varied between car and bike drivers.

Methods

Employing a comparative cross-sectional approach, 100 drivers (50 car drivers and 50 bike users) aged 18-65, each reporting a minimum of 10 h of driving weekly, were studied. Participants were categorized based on the presence or absence of FHP. Assessment tools encompassed Surgimap for FHP detection, the Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) for pain intensity, the Cervical Range of Motion (CROM) for mobility, and the Joint Position Error Test (JPET) for proprioception.

Results

60% of participants manifested FHP. At 70%, car drivers had a notably higher prevalence of FHP than bike drivers at 50%. Marked cervical mobility and proprioception differences were observed between drivers with and without FHP. Car drivers with FHP recorded an average pain score of 6.8 ± 1.2 on the VAS, significantly higher than the 3.1 ± 0.8 reported by those without FHP. Bike drivers with FHP reported elevated pain scores (5.9 ± 1.1) compared to those without FHP (3.4 ± 0.7).

Conclusion

The findings underscore the significant repercussions of FHP on neck pain intensity, cervical mobility, and proprioception in drivers. Notably, vehicle type emerges as a critical factor, with car drivers displaying a heightened vulnerability compared to bike riders. This research emphasizes the importance of tailored interventions, informed driver education, and vehicle-specific ergonomic modifications to foster better postural health among drivers.

Language: en