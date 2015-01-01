Abstract

Driving is an essential aspect of an individual's autonomy and ability to function as an active member of the community, travel to work, and participate in social functions. A variety of neurological conditions such as epilepsy, dementia, and Parkinson's disease can impact an individual's ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. These medical conditions and associated clinical symptoms can influence an individual's cognitive functioning, attention, thinking, and motor function. All states have laws that govern drivers' licensure and medical fitness to drive. However, many states specify granular reporting and mandatory prescriptive restrictions related to epilepsy, but not for other conditions. This article provides an overview of state laws governing medical conditions and drivers' licensure, why current laws may not accurately measure driver's ability or impairment, and suggestions for physicians and transportation professionals to balance the importance of driving while managing public safety risks.

Language: en