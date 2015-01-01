SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Jian M, Su D, Du Y, Cao J, Li C. J. Transp. Health 2023; 33: e101720.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jth.2023.101720

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The authors regret < The percentage of 75+ in Table 1 (on page 4) was erroneously written as '19.7'. The correct percentage is '9.7' The other elements of the table remain the same, and the interpretation of the results remains unchanged. So we need to change 19.7 to 9.7 in Table 1 on page 4.>.

The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.


Language: en
