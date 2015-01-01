Abstract

Introduction

The rapid development of autonomous vehicles (AVs) has the potential to revolutionize transportation systems and address societal challenges. However, understanding the psychological factors influencing public acceptance and readiness for AV adoption is crucial for successful implementation. This study provides a comprehensive analysis of these psychological factors, specifically focusing on the context of health issues in Indonesia.

Methodology

A mixed-methods approach analyzed quantitative data from 500 respondents to a questionnaire addressing key perceptions of AVs using regression analysis, coupled with 30 qualitative interviews.

Results

The results revealed that trust in AV technology mediates the relationship between control perception, perceived safety, human-machine interaction, educational status, cultural factors, and public acceptance of AV adoption. Cultural factors were also identified as moderators influencing this relationship. Qualitative analysis of interview data further highlighted the significance of trust, reliability, and safety concerns in shaping public acceptance. Participants emphasized the need for effective human-machine interaction and educational awareness to enhance understanding and acceptance.

Discussion

This research contributes to the existing literature by explicitly examining psychological factors within the context of health issues in Indonesia, providing valuable insights for policymakers aiming to promote AV adoption. Ultimately, understanding and addressing these psychological factors will pave the way for a successful and sustainable AV future.

