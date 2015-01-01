Abstract

Introduction

The goal of this study is to assess the level of physical activity associated with the use of different micromobility modes in the context of the city of Barcelona, considering both real-world and traffic-adjusted conditions.

Methods

The study used GPS and accelerometer devices to obtain objective measurements from 502 trips taken, including 128 trips by electric scooter users, 308 trips by conventional shared bike users, and 66 trips taken by electric shared bicycle users.

Results

The analysis confirmed that a notable disparity exists between the various modes of micromobility used in the city and the physical activity levels their usage entails.

Conclusions

Our findings highlight the importance of recognizing conventional and electric bikes as active modes of transport that may provide greater health benefits than e-scooters.

Language: en