Abstract

Introduction

Commuting is an essential activity for workers; however, its potentially harmful effects on depression are yet to be determined. This study explored the possible associations between the length of commuting time and depressive symptoms in South Korea, alleged to have the longest average commuting time and the highest depressive symptoms among OECD countries.

Methods

We used the Korean Working Conditions Survey, a nationally representative cross-sectional survey of 23,415 selected wage workers aged between 20 and 59 years. Patients with a World Health Organization Five Well-Being Index total score < 13 were defined as having depressive symptoms. Associations among commuting time, depressive symptoms, and covariates such as sex, age, education, income, region, marital status, children, occupation, weekly working hours, and shift work were examined.

Results

When compared with a short commuting time (< 30 min), a long commuting time (≥ 60 min) was associated with depressive symptoms [odds ratio = 1.16; 95% confidence interval = 1.04-1.29]. Significant associations between long commuting time and depressive symptoms were observed in males 40-49 years and females 20-29 years. Long commuting times were also significantly associated with depressive symptoms when stratified by factors such as low income (male and female), white-collar jobs (male), working 40 h per week (male), without (male) or with (female) shift work, being unmarried (male), and having no (male) or ≥ two children (female).

Conclusions

This study demonstrated differential associations between commuting time and depressive symptoms based on sociodemographic features such as sex, age, and income. Various socio-economic conditions influence commuters' mental health. Tailored approaches suited to these features are needed to mitigate the influence of commuting time on depressive symptoms.

Language: en