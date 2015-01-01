Abstract

OBJECTIVE

This observation study aimed to describe the frequency and type of restraint use for child occupants within private motor vehicles in the emirate of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Methods

An overt, on-road observation study was conducted by trained observers who recorded the restraint use of the occupants while travelling in private motor vehicles with at least one child aged approximately ten years and younger in Dubai.

Results

Overall, 2000 vehicles were observed transporting 2940 child occupants estimated to be aged 10 years and younger. Over one-half of the drivers were observed to be using their seatbelt (60.0%) and over one-half of front-seat passengers were observed to be using their seatbelt (53.3%). One-half of the observed child occupants were unrestrained (51.7%), and a further 8.3 percent were seated unrestrained on an adult's lap. Based on the seating position and restraint type within the vehicle, child restraint use was classified into appropriate, seatbelt and inappropriate use, and the results showed that more than one-half of the child occupants were inappropriately restrained (59.9%). There was a significant relationship between the driver's seatbelt use and inappropriate restraint use for at least one child occupant in the vehicle (χ2 (1) = 75.450, p < 0.001). Unrestrained drivers were more likely to have at least one inappropriately restrained child in their vehicle (28.4%) than to have all children appropriately restrained (8.8%).

Conclusions

Despite the introduction of child restraint system (CRS) legislation in 2017 that mandated the use of CRS for child occupants aged four years and younger while travelling in a private motor vehicle in the UAE, this study observed a high proportion of unrestrained or inappropriately restrained child occupants than expected. These findings highlight an urgent need for greater enforcement of this legislation and awareness programs about the significant injury risks for unrestrained or inappropriately restrained child occupants in the UAE.

