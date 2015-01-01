Abstract

Among the many technology-related advances in two-wheeled mobility, the growing share of e-bikes stands out. Indeed, despite their increased cost and user-related constraints, e-bikes have gained ground in European cities over the last two decades. However, not much is known about the psychosocial and behavioural characteristics of e-bike users compared with conventional bike (c-bike) users.

Aims

Therefore, the aims of this study were: first, to explore differences between e-bike and c-bike users regarding individual features, cycling habits, and riding behaviour; and second, to identify individual characteristics, cycling habits, and behaviours predicting using an e-bike as the main cycling mode.

Methods

The study used data from 557 Danish cyclists aged over 18, proportionally distributed according to population data (13% e-bike and 87% c-bike users). The cyclists responded to an electronic survey on cycling affairs, addressing trip patterns, risk perception, cycling anger, distractions, and riding behaviours.

Results

Overall, no differences were found regarding personality, distractions, riding errors, or cycling anger. However, e-bike users self-reported significantly lower rates of traffic violations and higher rates of positive behaviours, traffic rule knowledge and road risk perception. Furthermore, structural (SEM) analyses suggest that e-bike riding can be predicted through demographic factors, psychosocial characteristics, and cycling behaviours.

Conclusion

The results of this research provide insights into the characteristics and behaviours of e-bike and c-bike users in Denmark, indicating key differences between the two groups in relation to their demographic backgrounds and cycling habits. This underscores the importance of considering demographics, cycling habits, and psychosocial factors when studying and promoting the use of e-bikes.

