Abstract

Background

Although the child restraint system (CRS) helps safeguard children's bodies, its use is currently at an exceedingly low rate in China. Also, there is a dearth of research from a psychological perspective on the factors that affect CRS usage. The theory of planned behavior (TPB) and prototype willingness model (PWM) are two of the main decision-making paradigms that have been extensively used in the research on risk-taking behavior. The rational and emotional aspects of decision-making are both covered by these theories. Two facets of decision-making, including the rational and the social-reactive, are studied by these theories.

Methods

This study investigated psychological factors that impact Chinese parents' usage of CRS. Three models were compared and analyzed in the study: the TPB, the PWM, and an integrative model (which integrates the TPB and the PWM).

Results

The integrative model has the highest explanatory strength and the TPB model has slightly lower explanatory strength than the PWM model; the effect of behavioral willingness on behavior is greater than the effect of behavioral intention on behavior. Prototype, perceived behavioral intention, and subjective norm are important factors influencing parents' use of CRS.

