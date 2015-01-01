Abstract

Introduction

Awareness is amounting that understanding the people-animal-environment relationships and further considering it in city design are important to make future cities and society more resilient and sustainable. The presence of green space stimulates recreational walking behaviour. Also, animals in urban outdoor spaces have a restorative effect. However, scant attention has been paid to whether and how green space and animals have a synergistic effect on recreational walking behaviour.

Method

Using survey data collected from 26 neighbourhoods in Guangzhou, China, this study is the first to explore the potential moderating effect of the availability and visibility of animals on the associations between green space and recreational walking behaviour using street view data and a machine learning approach. Multilevel linear and logistic regressions were used for the statistical analysis.

Results

Results showed that the quantity and quality of green space, and availability and visibility of animals were positively associated with recreational walking propensity and duration. Also, the availability and visibility of animals may strengthen the associations between green space and recreational walking behaviour.

Conclusions

Policymakers should consider animal-inclusive green space to maximize the beneficial effect of urban green space on recreational walking.

Language: en