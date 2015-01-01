Abstract

Ethanol is one of the psychoactive substances most used by young individuals, usually in an intermittent and episodic manner, also called binge drinking. In the adolescent period, brain structures undergo neuromaturation, which increases the vulnerability to psychotropic substances. Our previous studies have revealed that ethanol binge drinking during adolescence elicits neurobehavioral alterations associated with brain damage. Thus, we explored the persistence of motor function impairment and cerebellum damage in the context of ethanol withdrawal periods (emerging adulthood and adult life) in adolescent female rats. Female Wistar rats (35 days old) received orally 4 cycles of ethanol (3.0 g/kg/day) or distilled water in 3 days on-4 days off paradigm (35th until 58th day of life). Motor behavioral tests (open field, grip strength, beam walking, and rotarod tests) and histological assays (Purkinje's cell density and NeuN-positive cells) were assessed on the 1-, 30-, and 60-days of binge alcohol exposure withdrawal. Our findings demonstrate that the adolescent binge drinking exposure paradigm induced cerebellar cell loss in all stages evaluated, measured through the reduction of Purkinje's cell density and granular layer neurons. The cerebellar tissue alterations were accompanied by behavioral impairments. In the early withdrawal, the reduction of spontaneous movement, incoordination, and unbalance was seen. However, the grip strength reduction was found at long-term withdrawal (60 days of abstinence). The cerebellum morphological changes and the motor alterations persisted until adulthood. These data suggest that binge drinking exposure during adolescence causes motor function impairment associated with cerebellum damage, even following a prolonged withdrawal, in adult life.

Language: en