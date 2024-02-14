|
Nedović N, Eminović F, Marković V, Stankovic I, Radovanović S. Brain Sci. 2024; 14(2).
38391723
BACKGROUND: In older age, walking ability gradually decreases due to factors including impaired balance, reduced muscle strength, and impaired vision and proprioception. Further, cognitive functions play a key role during walking and gradually decline with age. There is greater variability in gait parameters when the demands during walking increase, in dual- and multiple-task situations. The aim of this study was to analyze gait parameters while performing a demanding cognitive and motor dual task in three different age-related healthy elderly subject groups.
aging; dual task; gait cycle; healthy elderly; multiple task; stride cycle