Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fractures are a common presentation of non-accidental trauma (NAT) in the pediatric population. However, the presentation could be subtle, and a high degree of suspicion is needed not to miss NAT.



OBJECTIVE: To analyze a comprehensive database, providing insights into the epidemiology of fractures associated with NAT. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The TriNetX Research Network was utilized for this study, containing medical records from 55 healthcare organizations. TriNetX was queried for all visits in children under the age of 6 years from 2015 to 2022, resulting in a cohort of over 32 million.



METHODS: All accidental and non-accidental fractures were extracted and analyzed to determine the incidence, fracture location, and demographics of NAT. Statistical analysis was done on a combination of Python and Epipy.



RESULTS: Overall, 0.36 % of all pediatric patients had a diagnosis of NAT, and 4.93 % of fractures (34,038 out of 689,740 total fractures) were determined to be non-accidental. Skull and face fractures constituted 17.9 % of all NAT fractures, but rib/sternum fractures had an RR = 6.7 for NAT. Children with intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had a 9 times higher risk for non-accidental fractures. The number of non-accidental fractures significantly increased after 2019.



CONCLUSIONS: The study findings suggest that nearly 1 out of all 20 fractures in children under age 6 are caused by NAT, and that rib/sternum fractures are most predictive of an inflicted nature. The study also showed a significant increase in the incidence of NAT, during and after the pandemic.

