Abstract

BACKGROUND: Parental adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) may transmit to the next generation and influence children's emotional and behavioral problems. Relatively little evidence exists on the underlying pathways of this intergenerational transmission at the family- and individual-level.



OBJECTIVE: This study examined the intergenerational cascade processes of parental ACEs on children's emotional and behavioral problems via family cohesion, children's ACEs, and children's self-control. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: 283 children (52 % male, M(age) = 10.47 years) and their parents (61.1 % mothers, M(age) = 38.62 years) were recruited for a 2-month longitudinal study with surveys administered at three time points.



METHOD: Mediation models examined the intergenerational effects of parental ACEs (T1/T3) and family cohesion (T1) as reported by parents, and children's ACEs (T1) and children's self-control (T2) as reported by children, on children's internalizing and externalizing problems (T3) as reported by parents.



RESULTS: Family cohesion, children's ACEs, and children's self-control sequentially mediated the link between parental ACEs and children's externalizing problems (indirect effect = 0.004, 95 % CI [0.001, 0.014]). Parental ACEs were directly linked with children's internalizing problems (β = 0.191, SE = 0.075, p = .011).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings demonstrated intergenerational cascades of distal and proximal risk processes from parental ACEs to children's behavioral problems. These findings have implications for future interventions on children's externalizing problems that aim at improving family cohesion and children's self-control for families exposed to childhood adversity.

