Abstract

Refugee children are often exposed to adversities and traumatic experiences that can harm the mental health and well-being of refugee children. These include human trafficking and exploitation and dangers in detention centers and refugee camps. All these adverse events can be traumatic and contribute to poor mental health, including posttraumatic stress, anxiety, depression, and substance use disorders. Therefore, the assessment of refugee children and adolescents should include screening and identification for these experiences, provision of evidence-based trauma treatment, and social supports to promote their well-being and thriving.

