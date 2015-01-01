Abstract

BACKGROUND: Commotio cordis, sudden cardiac death (SCD) caused by relatively innocent impact to the chest, is one of the leading causes of SCD in sports. Commercial chest protectors have not been demonstrated to mitigate the risk of these SCDs.



METHODS: To develop a standard to assess chest protectors, 4 phases occurred. A physiological commotio cordis model was utilized to assess variables that predicted for SCD. Next, a surrogate model was developed based on data from the physiological model, and the attenuation in risk was assessed. In the third phase, this model was calibrated and validated. Finally, National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment adopted the standard and had an open review process with revision of the standard over 3 years.



RESULTS: Of all variables, impact force was the most robust at predicting SCD. Chest wall protectors which could reduce the force of impact to under thresholds were predicted to reduce the risk of SCD. The correlation between the experimental model and the mechanical surrogate ranged from 0.783 with a lacrosse ball at 30 mph to 0.898 with a baseball at 50 mph. The standard was licensed to National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment which initially adopted the standard in January 2018, and finalized in July 2021.



CONCLUSIONS: An effective mechanical surrogate based on physiological data from a well-established model of commotio cordis predicts the reduction in SCD with chest protectors. A greater reduction in force provides a great degree of protection from commotio cordis. This new National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment standard for chest protectors should result in a significant reduction in the risk of commotio cordis on the playing field.

