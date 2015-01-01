Abstract

The safety of mining has always been a concern. The occurrence of safety accidents not only endangers human health, but also causes serious damage to the ecological environment. With the continuous upgrade and improvement of mining technology, most mines are undergoing intelligent construction and transformation. In order to analyze security risks that should be focused on the construction of intelligent mines and the technical challenges that will be faced, we used the Web of Science (WOS) Core Collection to identify 283 publications on the field of security risks in intelligent mines from 2013 to 2022. We combined the Vosviewer, CiteSpace, and Bibliometrix R software packages to conduct an in-depth analysis and exquisite visualization of the literature, including the authors, journals, countries, hot topics, and research frontiers. This paper can help scholars comprehensively and quickly understand the research status and hotspots in the field of intelligent mine safety and risk, and it provides theoretical support for further research and exploration in the future.

