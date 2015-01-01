Abstract

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a global problem and has been reported to be significantly higher for women in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs). The researchers analyzed Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) data of married women in 20 LMICs to examine those most vulnerable to accepting IPV by investigating associated risk factors. The researchers revealed a higher level of acceptance of IPV among illiterate women from poorer households in remote areas. Using these findings, the authors provide insight into ensuring and enhancing the living standards of these vulnerable women by making education more readily accessible.

Language: en