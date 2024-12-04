Abstract

The objective was to assess the knowledge, attitudes, and practices of nurses toward the prevention of falls in older hospitalized patients. A cross-sectional study employing a 54-item questionnaire was conducted on 370 nurses at a tertiary care referral center. The mean age of the study population was 36.3 ± 7.7 years, with the majority being females (282; 76.8%). Most of them had attended fall prevention training (335; 90.5%). More than 98% knew fall prevention policies and safety goals, according to their response to a fall and risk assessment, but were less aware of the risk factors of falls, such as recurrent falls (61%), depression (44%), and lower-extremity numbness (40.5%). Similarly, 99% had positive attitudes toward risk assessment, fall prevention intervention, and response to a fall. Around 55% thought they were responsible for patients' falls, and 96% felt the need to undergo more training on fall prevention. Furthermore, 92% strictly followed fall prevention policies and 85.4% followed the color-coding system for high-risk patients. Despite the preventive measures in place, 33% encountered patient falls, and 82.2% experienced unwitnessed patient fall incidents in their units. Although the nurses had higher levels of knowledge about the policies, they lacked information on the risk factors. There is a significant scope that warrants great attention concerning the adherence to guidelines and the provision of fall prevention training programs, with a focus on the intrinsic causative factors of falls.

Language: en