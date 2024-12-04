|
Citation
Holmes LJ, Enwere M, Mason R, Holmes MS, Ngalim P, Nsongka K, Deepika K, Ogungbade G, Poleon M, Mage DT. Healthcare (Basel) 2024; 12(4).
Copyright
DOI
PMID
PMCID
Abstract
PURPOSE: Racial disparities in infant mortality in the United States persist after adjustment for known confounders of race and mortality association, as well as heterogeneity assessment. Epidemiologic and clinical data continue to show the survival disadvantages of Black/AA children: when Black/AAs are compared to whites, they are three times as likely to die from all-cause mortality. The persistent inability to remove the variance in race-mortality association is partly due to unobserved, unmeasured, and residual confounding, as well as implicit biases in public health and clinical medicine in health equity transformation. This current epidemiologic-perspective explanatory model study aimed to examine the possible explanation of racial differences in U.S. infant mortality using medical misadventures as errors and mistakes, and infants' involvement in motor vehicular traffic accidents. MATERIALS AND METHOD: Using CDC WONDER ecologic data from 1968 to 2015, we assessed the infant mortality-rate ratio and percent change associated with medical misadventures as well as motor vehicular accidents or trauma. The rate ratio and percent change were estimated using stratification analysis and trend homogeneity, respectively.
Keywords
infant mortality; medical misadventures; motor vehicle-related mortality; racial disparities; U.S. mortality trends