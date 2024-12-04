Abstract

PURPOSE: Racial disparities in infant mortality in the United States persist after adjustment for known confounders of race and mortality association, as well as heterogeneity assessment. Epidemiologic and clinical data continue to show the survival disadvantages of Black/AA children: when Black/AAs are compared to whites, they are three times as likely to die from all-cause mortality. The persistent inability to remove the variance in race-mortality association is partly due to unobserved, unmeasured, and residual confounding, as well as implicit biases in public health and clinical medicine in health equity transformation. This current epidemiologic-perspective explanatory model study aimed to examine the possible explanation of racial differences in U.S. infant mortality using medical misadventures as errors and mistakes, and infants' involvement in motor vehicular traffic accidents. MATERIALS AND METHOD: Using CDC WONDER ecologic data from 1968 to 2015, we assessed the infant mortality-rate ratio and percent change associated with medical misadventures as well as motor vehicular accidents or trauma. The rate ratio and percent change were estimated using stratification analysis and trend homogeneity, respectively.



RESULTS: There was a Black-white racial difference in medical misadventures during the study period. Relative to the years 1968-1978 (rate ratio [RR], 1.43), there was a steady increase in the mortality-rate ratio in 1979-1998 (52%, RR = 1.52), and mortality was more than two times as likely in 1999-2015 (RR = 2.37). However, with respect to motor vehicular accident/trauma mortality, the mortality ratio, although lower among Blacks in 1968-1978 (RR, 0.92), increased in 1979-1998 by 27% (RR = 1.27) but decreased in 1999-2015 (RR, 1.17), though there was still an excess of 17% mortality among Black/AAs. The percent change for medical misadventures indicated an increasing trend from 9.3% in 1998 to 52% in 2015. However, motor vehicular-related mortality indicated a positive trend in 1998 (38.5%) but a negative trend in 2015 (-8.4%).



CONCLUSIONS: There were substantial race differentials or variances in infant mortality associated with medical misadventures compared to traffic accidents, and Black/AA children relative to whites experienced a survival disadvantage. These comparative findings are suggestive of medical misadventures and motor vehicular trauma as potential explanations for some of the persistent Black-white disparities in overall infant mortality in the U.S. From these findings, we recommend a national effort to address these issues, thus narrowing the observed disparities in the U.S. infant mortality burden among Black/AAs.

Language: en