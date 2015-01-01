Abstract

A stretch of road in the province of EL HAJEB, located in the central-south region of Morocco, is classified among the roadways experiencing an accumulation of fatal traffic accidents, with a particular involvement of freight transport vehicles. Investigation reports elaborated for these fatal accidents specify that these accidents occurred when drivers lost control of their vehicles due to brake system failures, resulting in multiple fatalities. However, these investigation reports did not provide root causes of this phenomena. Scientific research efforts in this field are directed toward preventive solutions and proposing a comprehensive analytical approach. This study aims to elucidate the mechanisms behind these specific accident phenomena on the identified stretch in the city of EL HAJEB. To achieve the study's objective and identify the triggering or contributing factors of these failures, we employed a novel approach combining the TRIZ and Ishikawa tools. This is a systematic methodology for analyzing potential causes of accidents, allowing us to clarify the intricacies of the specific phenomena leading to accidents while systematizing the analysis process, thus contributing to enhancing the effectiveness of investigative teams. This article contributes to introducing a new analytical tool in the field of accident analysis.

Language: en