Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) is a significant problem in both developed and developing countries, especially among healthcare workers. It has widespread implications for their overall health and well-being.



OBJECTIVE: The study was conducted to assess the problem of violence among doctors and other healthcare workers in healthcare settings. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was conducted using a validated questionnaire from August 21 to September 18, 2021, based on purposive and snowball-sampling techniques for data collection. Appropriate statistical methods were applied to study the association between sociodemographics and characteristics of violence.



RESULTS: A total of 601 responses were analyzed. The results showed that approximately 75% of the participants experienced violence in some form at their workplace. These episodes lead to a significant impact on the physical and mental health of these workers. Around one-third of the participants felt uncomfortable reporting these incidents. Some of the most common risk factors and mitigation strategies were also reported by the participants.



CONCLUSION: The findings of this study can be used by the legislators, administrators, and policymakers to develop strategies that can help in mitigating these episodes of violence for the better functioning of the healthcare system.

