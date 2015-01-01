|
Citation
|
Roumeliotis F. Int. J. Drug Policy 2024; 126: e104357.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38394951
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The emergence of the drug user as a political problem in Sweden during the 1960s presented politicians with the problem of how to fit this new character into the existing democratic order. The aim of this article is to examine how Swedish politics sought to regulate democratic participation by establishing norms that conditioned who is recognized as a political subject as well as what counts as political speech and action.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Democracy; Drugs; Homo politicus; Recognition; Sweden