Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In 2022, the Drug User Liberation Front opened an unsanctioned compassion club in Vancouver where members could purchase illicit drugs that had been rigorously tested to ensure quality and a lack of potentially fatal contaminants. We sought to evaluate the impact of access to this novel safer supply intervention on non-fatal overdose.



METHODS: Data were obtained from 47 club members via surveys completed at 3-month intervals between August 2022 and October 2023. We conducted multivariable generalized estimating equations (GEE) analyses to examine the association between club enrolment and the outcomes of: (1) any non-fatal overdose; and (2) any non-fatal overdose involving naloxone administration.



RESULTS: The final sample, including 47 study participants, contributed a total of 225 observations and 44.4 person-years of follow-up during the study, and a median follow-up duration of 12.2 months (quartile 1 - 3: 10.4 - 14.7) per participant. In multivariable GEE analyses, enrolment in the compassion club was associated with reduced likelihood of non-fatal overdose (Adjusted Odds Ratio [AOR] = 0.51, 95% Confidence Interval (CI): 0.26 - 0.99) and non-fatal overdose involving naloxone administration (AOR = 0.37, 95% CI: 0.16 - 0.84) after adjusting for potential confounders.



DISCUSSION: In this study, enrolment in an unsanctioned compassion club was found to be associated with reductions in any type of non-fatal overdose and non-fatal overdose involving naloxone administration. These findings highlight the need for ongoing research on safer supply interventions, as well as the potential of non-medicalized compassion clubs to complement existing safer supply programming and reduce overdose events.

