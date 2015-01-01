|
Dailey SF, Dubrow S. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2024; 93: e101968.
38394859
There is a need to maximize understanding of conditions under which officers are most likely to use lethal force when interacting with persons with severe mental illness (SMI) and whether utilization of a mental health professional (MHP) serves to reduce use of force (UoF) severity. Using a mixed methods concurrent triangulation design framework, this exploratory study examined UoF with individuals exhibiting signs of psychosis and whether police-MHP partnerships decrease UoF severity.
Law enforcement officers; Mental health professionals; Perceived risk; Police-mental health partnerships; Severe mental illness; Use of force