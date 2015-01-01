SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hwang AD, Jung J, Bowers A, Peli E. IS&T International Symposium on Electronic Imaging 2024; 36: 2141-2148.

(Copyright © 2024)

10.2352/EI.2024.36.11.HVEI-214

38390289

PMC10883473

Avoiding person-to-person collisions is critical for visual field loss patients. Any intervention claiming to improve the safety of such patients should empirically demonstrate its efficacy. To design a VR mobility testing platform presenting multiple pedestrians, a distinction between colliding and non-colliding pedestrians must be clearly defined. We measured nine normally sighted subjects' collision envelopes (CE; an egocentric boundary distinguishing collision and non-collision) and found it changes based on the approaching pedestrian's bearing angle and speed. For person-to-person collision events for the VR mobility testing platform, non-colliding pedestrians should not evade the CE.


