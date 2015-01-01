Abstract

Given the alarming increase in incidences of child sexual abuse (CSA), the present study was conceived to conduct a feasibility trial for a brief CSA-focused cognitive-behavioral intervention for children. A quasi-experimental single-group pre-post design with convenient sampling was adopted. The intervention module was administered to 20 children aged 7-13 years (M = 10.4, SD = 1.3) with a CSA history. The intervention was spread across a minimum of six required sessions and a maximum of 12 sessions held weekly for approximately 90 to 120 minutes' duration to restore the child's functioning and to assist the child in processing and managing trauma effectively along with initiating the process of growth. Child PTSD Symptom Scale (CPSS), Children's Impact of Events Scale-13 (CRIES-13), Developmental Psychopathology Checklist (DPCL), Multidimensional Scale for Child Sexual Abuse (MSCSA) and Children's Global Assessment Scale (CGAS) were used to measure the impact of the intervention on the children. Estimation of improvement was done using Wilcoxon signed rank test, effect size and subjective feedback from children. Feasibility assessment was done across five parameters: recruitment, data collection, attrition, adherence and improvement. We found that the intervention led to significant improvement in scores of all scales with a large effect size of.50 for MSCSA and CRIES-13 and medium effect size for CGAS, CRIES-13 (Intrusion & Avoidance), CPSS, and DPCL. Feasibility was estimated to be high across all five parameters of the assessment. Thus, the newly developed intervention was found to be helpful in restoring the child's functioning, and assisting the child in processing, and managing trauma effectively.

