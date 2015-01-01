|
Citation
Shamir-Stein N, Feldblum I, Rotman E, Cohen S, Brand E, Kivity S, Saban M. J. Community Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Conflict profoundly impacts community health and well-being. While post-conflict research exists, little is known about initial effects during active hostilities.
OBJECTIVE: To assess self-reported changes in health behaviors, distress, and care access within one month of regional warfare onset in a conflict-affected community.
METHODS: An online survey was conducted in November 2023 among 501 residents (mean age 40.5 years) of a community where war began October 7th. Measures evaluated physical health, mental health, diet, substance use, sleep, weight changes, and healthcare access before and after the declaration of war.
RESULTS: Relative to pre-war, respondents reported significantly increased rates of tobacco (56%) and alcohol (15%) consumption, worsening sleep quality (63%), elevated distress (18% sought help; 14% needed but didn't receive it), and postponed medical care (36%). Over a third reported weight changes. Distress was higher among females and those endorsing maladaptive coping.
CONCLUSION: Within one month, substantial impacts on community psychosocial and behavioral health emerged. Unmet mental health needs and risk-taking behaviors were early indicators of conflict's health consequences. Continuous monitoring of conflict-affected communities is needed to inform tailored interventions promoting resilience and prevent entrenchment of harms over time.
Language: en