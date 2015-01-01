SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shamir-Stein N, Feldblum I, Rotman E, Cohen S, Brand E, Kivity S, Saban M. J. Community Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10900-024-01337-6

PMID

38393653

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Conflict profoundly impacts community health and well-being. While post-conflict research exists, little is known about initial effects during active hostilities.

OBJECTIVE: To assess self-reported changes in health behaviors, distress, and care access within one month of regional warfare onset in a conflict-affected community.

METHODS: An online survey was conducted in November 2023 among 501 residents (mean age 40.5 years) of a community where war began October 7th. Measures evaluated physical health, mental health, diet, substance use, sleep, weight changes, and healthcare access before and after the declaration of war.

RESULTS: Relative to pre-war, respondents reported significantly increased rates of tobacco (56%) and alcohol (15%) consumption, worsening sleep quality (63%), elevated distress (18% sought help; 14% needed but didn't receive it), and postponed medical care (36%). Over a third reported weight changes. Distress was higher among females and those endorsing maladaptive coping.

CONCLUSION: Within one month, substantial impacts on community psychosocial and behavioral health emerged. Unmet mental health needs and risk-taking behaviors were early indicators of conflict's health consequences. Continuous monitoring of conflict-affected communities is needed to inform tailored interventions promoting resilience and prevent entrenchment of harms over time.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print