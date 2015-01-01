Abstract

West Virginia, the only state entirely in Appalachia, is considered the epicenter of the opioid crisis. Children raised in families affected by opioid use disorder can develop their own substance use disorder later in life. The continuing opioid crisis coupled with social and health disparities suggest families in West Virginia are vulnerable to generational cycles of substance misuse. This qualitative study uses content analysis to present emergent themes discerned from participant interviews on the opioid epidemic and impacts of a restrictive opioid prescribing law in West Virginia. Participants in this study described how using opioids has impacted their lives, their family, and community. They recognized drug use was embedded along familial groups and influenced by significant others such as partners or peers. Parents described how children were a strong motivator for recovery and how they felt remorse for exposing their children to their drug use. This study highlights the importance of community engagement, parental support, and early identification of vulnerable young people to lessen the intergenerational continuance of substance use.

Language: en