SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Messina G, Francavilla VC, Lima F, Padua E, Secolo G, Secolo I, Iovane A, Parisi MC, Di Corrado D. J. Funct. Morphol. Kinesiol. 2024; 9(1).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/jfmk9010034

PMID

38390934

PMCID

PMC10885046

Abstract

Tennis is a complex sport based on unpredictability that requires adequate physical and psychological preparation to prevent injuries. The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of 8-week specific core stability training on postural stability in competitive adolescent tennis players, aged between 14 and 19 years old. Sixty-one participants were randomly allocated into two groups: experimental (n = 32) and control (n = 29) groups. The first group wore proprioceptive insoles 8 h a day and performed a detailed training 3 times a week for 8 weeks; the second group only received proprioceptive insoles to wear 8 h a day for 8 weeks. The postural stability parameters (center-of-pressure length, center-of-pressure velocity, and 95% confidence ellipse sway area) included three assessment times: baseline (T(0)), intermediate test (T(1)), post-test (T(2)), and retention test (T(3)). Data analysis showed a significant improvement in the experimental group compared with the control group, indicating a large effect size in center-of-pressure length, ellipse sway area, and center-of-pressure velocity at T(2) and T(3) (p < 0.05). In conclusion, our results suggest that a specific and detailed core stability training plays a significant role in improving balance and postural stability in young tennis players, especially in terms of preventing the risk of injury.


Language: en

Keywords

balance; injury prevention; proprioceptive insoles; stability; tennis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print