Abstract

Tennis is a complex sport based on unpredictability that requires adequate physical and psychological preparation to prevent injuries. The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of 8-week specific core stability training on postural stability in competitive adolescent tennis players, aged between 14 and 19 years old. Sixty-one participants were randomly allocated into two groups: experimental (n = 32) and control (n = 29) groups. The first group wore proprioceptive insoles 8 h a day and performed a detailed training 3 times a week for 8 weeks; the second group only received proprioceptive insoles to wear 8 h a day for 8 weeks. The postural stability parameters (center-of-pressure length, center-of-pressure velocity, and 95% confidence ellipse sway area) included three assessment times: baseline (T(0)), intermediate test (T(1)), post-test (T(2)), and retention test (T(3)). Data analysis showed a significant improvement in the experimental group compared with the control group, indicating a large effect size in center-of-pressure length, ellipse sway area, and center-of-pressure velocity at T(2) and T(3) (p < 0.05). In conclusion, our results suggest that a specific and detailed core stability training plays a significant role in improving balance and postural stability in young tennis players, especially in terms of preventing the risk of injury.

