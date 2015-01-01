|
Schokkenbroek JM, Hauspie T, Ponnet K, Hardyns W. J. Interpers. Violence 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38389320
Cyber dating abuse (CDA) concerns the use of digital technology to control, monitor, and hurt one's intimate partner. CDA can have profound detrimental outcomes, such as mental health problems. As such, it is important to identify intrapersonal factors that may explain these behaviors. Previous research suggests that one such factor is the personality cluster of Dark Triad traits (DTT), comprising Machiavellianism, narcissism, and psychopathy. Additionally, DTT and CDA perpetration have both been linked to poor self-control ability, but these relationships have not yet been tested together in one model. As such, the present study examines if individuals' poor self-control ability mediates the relationship between the DTT and CDA perpetration. To test these associations, we conducted a survey study among a representative sample of Belgian adults (n = 1,144; M(age) = 47.66 years; 51.3% female).
cyber dating abuse; Dark Triad; Machiavellianism; narcissism; psychopathy; self-control ability; structural equation modeling