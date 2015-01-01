Abstract

BACKGROUND: Military sexual trauma (MST) and moral injury (MI) are associated with adverse psychiatric and health outcomes among military veterans. However, no known population-based studies have examined the incremental burden associated with the co-occurrence of these experiences relative to either alone.



METHOD: Cross-sectional data were analyzed from the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study, a nationally representative sample of 1330 U.S. combat veterans. Veterans reported on history of exposure to MST and potentially morally injurious events (PMIEs). Analyses estimated the lifetime prevalence of MST only, PMIEs only, and co-occurring MST and PMIEs; and examined associations between MST/PMIEs status and psychiatric and physical health comorbidities, functioning, and suicidality.



RESULTS: The lifetime weighted prevalence of exposure to MST only, PMIEs only, and co-occurring MST and PMIEs were 2.7%, 32.3%, and 4.5%, respectively. Compared with all other groups, the co-occurring MST + PMIEs group reported greater severity of posttraumatic stress, depression, generalized anxiety, and insomnia symptoms. They also scored lower on measures of physical, mental, and psychosocial functioning, and reported a greater number of chronic medical conditions and somatic complaints. Veterans with co-occurring MST + PMIEs were more than twice as likely as those with MST only to report past-year suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: The co-occurrence of MST and MI is associated with a greater psychiatric and health burden among combat veterans than either experience alone.



RESULTS underscore the importance of assessing and treating MST and MI in this population.



FINDINGS underscore the importance for future work to parse overlap between morally salient aspects of MST and the concept of moral injury.

Language: en