Abstract

Since 2012, 24 states and Washington, DC, have legalized the possession and sale of small quantities of marijuana for recreational purposes. Recreational marijuana laws (RMLs) are associated with higher adult marijuana use,1 but their broader impacts in terms of health and safety remain unexplored.2



This study assesses the association between RML adoption and workplace injuries in younger workers aged 20 to 34 years. A priori, this association may be directionally ambiguous: RMLs may be associated with greater workplace injuries if increased marijuana use diminishes workers' cognitive functioning or acts as a gateway to harder drugs,2,3 or RMLs may be associated with fewer injuries if marijuana treats pain that contributes to workplace accidents or induces substitution away from alcohol or opioids.2,4

